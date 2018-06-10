After a U.S. Open loss against Sporting KC on Wednesday, it was back to the pitch for Real Salt Lake to take on Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the L.A. Galaxy.

The first half looked promising with RSL maintaining possession and dictating the tempo, but like many times this season, the second half has been a different story. Ibrahimovic got free for a pair of header goals and Ola Kamara scored a goal in the 77th to rock RSL 3-0.

Nick Rimando (4.5) - He had two beautiful saves in the 42nd minute and 57th minute, but his blunder in the 61st minute gave Ibrahimovic an easy header. After that, too many goals got past the veteran.

Danilo Acosta (5) - He had the hard task of matching up with Ibrahimovic a few times throughout the night. In the 61st minute, Acosta couldn't fend off the Swed and Ibrahimovic's header ensued.

Justen Glad (5) - He was another defender who had trouble with Ibrahimovic. Ibrahimovic's 67nd goal was another tremendous header, where he pushed aside the smaller Glad. Fortunately, Glad won't have to play as many forwards with a pedigree like Ibrahimovic.

Marcelo Silva (5) - The other centerback, Silva, struggled to communicate alongside Glad, and it was a setback in how positive they have played together this season.

Brooks Lennon (6) - He was the best of the defenders Saturday. He played so freely at right back, and he was able to create for Jefferson Savarino on his 59th-minute try.

Stephen Sunday (6) - He quietly had a strong performance. Himself and Kreilach helped Real outpossess the Galaxy 55 percent to 45 percent, but it was not enough to muster any goals. Coach Mike Petke has seen something in Sunday and will continue to play him more in a rotation along Kyle Beckerman and Damir Kreilach.

Damir Kreilach (6) - He passed the ball with efficiency throughout the night and had one of the teams 13 shot attempts. The midfielder is a mainstay moving forward in the starting line-up.

Sebastian Saucedo (6.5) - Even though he did not find the back of the net on two of his shots, he was a vital part in the team's attack. With Joao Plata out for an unknown time, Saucedo will have more opportunities to shine.

Albert Rusnák (6) - He tied for the most shot attempts on the team with three. The Galaxy made sure that Rusnák didn't get going early and matched up tightly with him from the get-go.

Jefferson Savarino (6) - A 59th-minute chance was the best look Real had all night from Savarino. Unfortunately, none of his three attempts struck gold.

Corey Baird (6) - He was nonexistent in this game. It was hard to find a rhythm and chances with so much possession leading to so little scoring chances.

Substitutes: