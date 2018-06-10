SALT LAKE CITY — “How to Train Your Dragon 3” dropped its latest trailer Thursday, and the film will apparently be a love story between dragons.

The final film in the “How to Train Your Dragon” trilogy will show the love story behind the dragon Toothless and a Light Fury dragon, which looks almost identical to Toothless, only white.

Meanwhile, Hiccup, the main character of the series, will be tested against a new enemy who threatens the Viking village of Berk.

Watch the trailer below.

The trailer shows a scene similar to one seen in the first film when Hiccup and Toothless get to know each other without noises, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"We definitely wanted to reference the 'Forbidden Friendship' scene from the first film," writer/director Dean DeBlois told The Hollywood Reporter. "Partly because it is (again) a communion between two characters and also because it goes back to the first installment of the trilogy, and I love giving it a sense of unity.

"I'm a fan of sequences that can be driven by music and the absence of dialogue," he continued. "It seemed the perfect setup for a 'first date' with the Light Fury. It's also the kind of sequence we love in animation because it relies on pantomime."

DeBlois, who wrote and directed the entire trilogy, said the series has a fitting conclusion.

"The story is another rite of passage," he said. "Hiccup is being tested as a rookie chief. He needs to make wise decisions."

Whispers of the new film’s direction began earlier this week when photos from the new film surfaced online, according to USA Today.

DeBlois told USA Today the love story between Toothless and Light Fury will be a central point of the new movie.

"The Light Fury is an engine of change in our story, representing the call of the wild, which is key to Toothless’ destiny," he said.