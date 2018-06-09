SALT LAKE CITY — A sellout crowd at Smith’s Ballpark was treated to a fifth and sixth inning scoring burst as the Salt Lake Bees won their third straight game, defeating the New Orleans Baby Cakes 6-3 on Saturday.

First baseman Matt Thaiss led the charge for Salt Lake, finishing with four RBIs. Third baseman Taylor Ward contributed two RBIs and two doubles in the win.

“Just having a solid approach and a solid game plan before the start of every game and making sure we stick to that approach during the game.” Thaiss said of what has been working for him. “The hitting coach, Donnie (Ecker) has been great. Listening to some of the older guys here, (Dustin) Ackley and guys like them who have been around the game, know how to game plan, know how to set up an approach.”

Thaiss scored the Bees’ first runs of the evening on a three-run home run to the right-field berm, giving Salt Lake a 3-2 lead after New Orleans scored the first two runs of the contest.

“A change-up down and in, it was a tough at-bat, I was just trying to put something in play hard and get a couple guys in.” Thaiss said.

The Bees tacked on three more runs in the sixth frame, scoring on a bases-loaded single from Thaiss for his fourth RBI of the night and a two-run single from Taylor Ward.

THAISS THUMPS: Thaiss’ four-RBI night set a Triple-A career high for the Los Angeles Angels’ highly-touted prospect and matched his career high in the minors. Over the past 11 games, Thaiss has collected 10 RBIs, giving him 38 on the year.

PITCHING PROWESS: After giving up 10-and-16 run games to Round Rock on June 5 and 6, Salt Lake pitching has turned in three solid pitching performances. On Thursday, Jaime Barria and Osmer Morales combined to pitch seven innings, giving up just one run. On Friday, starter Felix Pena tossed six scoreless innings in Salt Lake’s first shutout of the season and on Saturday, the two runs scored whle John Lamb was on the mound were unearned as Lamb went 3.2 innings, Ralston Cash pitched two hitless innings and Ryan Clark and Jeremy Rhoades finished off the game, with Clark allowing the only earned run of the contest in the eighth inning.

“We’re moving on defense, we’re getting in and getting out and getting back to the dugout to go hit. It’s a lot of fun and the pitchers have done a great job. It’s a lot of fun to play that way,” Thaiss said.

