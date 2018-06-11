A lighthearted look at news of the day:

President Trump can’t catch a break. All it takes is for someone to overhear him saying, “Pardon me,” and everyone goes nuts.

---

If presidents had the power to pardon themselves, don’t you think Richard Nixon would have figured that out long ago?

---

This tariff thing is becoming clear now. Sure, you thought the British set fire to the White House in 1814 after Americans had attacked the British colony in Ontario. Turns out it was the work of Canadians, who didn’t call themselves that because Canada didn’t become a nation until 1867. So, of course, they should have to pay more to sell their steel and aluminum to us, right?

---

If you think Trump’s factually challenged question during a testy phone call over tariffs with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was interesting, just wait until he confronts the Germans over bombing Pearl Harbor.

---

A CIA report says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hopes an upcoming summit will result in McDonald’s coming to his country. Of course, as in many places around the world, the menu would have some unique offerings. Personally, I would steer clear of the anthrax burger.

---

When guides bring Americans around to the Pyongyang McDonald’s, all North Koreans in the restaurant will be given “Pretend You’re Happy Meals.”

---

Really, though, that’s not much different from what American parents buy their children on long road trips.

---

Sources say Kim often gets a Big Mac attack, causing operatives in Beijing to dash into the nearest McDonald’s for a large to-go order that will be shipped to North Korea. Trust me, you don’t want to be the one who forgets the extra pickles.

---

Good news! Dennis Rodman wants to be part of the upcoming summit with North Korea. It’s not that he has much to add. Rodman just wants to be somewhere important where he might not be considered the craziest guy in the room.