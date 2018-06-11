The Philadelphia Eagles football team was invited to the White House. Unfortunately, only a small number of players decided to come, and we canceled the event. Staying in the locker room for the playing of our national anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry.

There is some wisdom in the works of Marx — Groucho Marx — "I don't want to belong to any club that will accept me as a member." It appears that since only a few team members were going to go to the White house the celebration has been canceled.

They don't want to be in the company of someone who condemns them for drawing attention to the plight of many citizens in the great country. Perhaps it would be better to find a solution to the problem and not complaining about protests about that underlying problem.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne, Australia