I address this letter to Mike Kennedy. I have recently read in the Deseret News that you took it upon yourself to apologize to Mr. Robert Jeffress for comments by Mitt Romney. I, for one, do not appreciate you taking it upon yourself to be the voice of morality or reason. I've read some of the things that Jeffress has said, and I do not agree with them. So, don't apologize for anybody in Utah, especially not for me. Your grandstanding in this instance is only meant to do one thing: draw attention to yourself and rather than the people of Utah. If someone needs to apologize, it should be you for thinking that you're the voice of the people.

Mr. Romney can speak for himself, I can speak for myself and I do not give you any authorization to speak for me. Once again, don't presume that you represent the people of this state. You only speak for yourself.

Craig Norton

South Jordan