I'm compelled to write about the Trump administration's now-standard policy of separating immigrant children, even infants and toddlers, from parents (as directed by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions last month). The ACLU says they're even targeting those coming through legal ports of entry.

It's cruel and heartless, will have long-lasting damage to the psyche of these innocent children, and there's no justification. We need to speak out publicly and complain to our senators and representatives.

Have we become a nation so afraid of the poor and powerless with different cultures, language and skin colors than the “powers that be," that we're now willing to inflict pain and suffering on innocent children, just to “punish” their parents?

I'm not surprised this policy comes from Trump's administration. He promised as a candidate a “complete and total shutdown of Muslims entering the U.S."; advocated for bombing ISIS cities with nuclear missiles; using torture (“torture works”); and said, “The thing with terrorists is you have to 'take out' their families.” He shows more respect and admiration for the dictators of the world, such as Putin and Xi, than he does for our democratic allies.

But I'm appalled by the apparent apathy of GOP leaders and the American public. Is it ignorance, approval or truly apathy? If we don't speak up now for the powerless, there may come a time when we citizens will be the target of unconscionable policies, and by then, we may be the powerless.

Wake up, stand up, speak out.

Becky Hepworth

South Jordan