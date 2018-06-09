CARSON, Calif. — Zlatan Ibrahimovic helped end Real Salt Lake's three-game winning streak by scoring twice in the Los Angeles Galaxy's 3-0 win Saturday night in front of 25,462 at the StubHub Center.

Ibrahimovic converted headers in the 62nd and 67th minutes, then Ola Kamara added the final goal in the 77th minute.

Chris Pontius began the first scoring sequence with a throw-in that teammate Bradford Jamieson headed. After two RSL defenders headed the ball, Pontius volleyed a cross from the right flank to Ibrahimovic at the left side of the penalty area.

Goalkeeper Nick Rimando deflected the cross but Ibrahimovic lunged forward while in the air and headed the ball inside the right post from five yards.

The Swedish international struck again five minutes later with another aerial header from six yards. While being marked by Justen Glad, Ibrahimovic headed Servando Carrasco's left-wing cross inside the near post, as Rimando strained to block the Swede's seventh goal this season.

Kamara ended the scoring with a 16-yard diagonal shot inside the right post for his sixth goal. David Bingham earned his fifth shutout for the Galaxy (6-7-2)

RSL (7-7-1) had three opportunities to take the lead late in the first half, the first two on counter-attacks following the Galaxy's corner kicks.

In the 36th minute, Sebastian Saucedo ran along the left wing and passed to Corey Baird on the opposite flank. However, failed to control the ball with his right foot, and defender Ashley Cole recovered the ball.

Three minutes later, Saucedo and Baird participated in a 2-on-1. This time, Baird passed to Saucedo. But defender Jorgen Skjelvik deflected the pass with his right ankle.

Then in the 45th minute, RSL took its first shot on goal. Albert Rusnak lofted a high chip to Baird, who beat two defenders and fired a 7-yard header that goalkeeper David Bingham easily caught.

Three minutes earlier, Rimando kept the Galaxy from moving ahead. After trying to deke a stationary Brooks Lennon, Ibrahimovic passed to Perry Kitchen, who was cutting across the penalty area.

Kitchen chested the ball and took a low shot that Rimando deflected with his left hand in front of the left post.

Ibrahimovic had another chance to score in the eighth minute, when he tried to head Sebastian Lletget's cross from the right-wing. But with Lennon marking him, Ibrahimovic tried to leap over the RSL defender. The ball glanced off the side of Ibrahimovic's head and bounced across the end line.

Joao Plata did not accompany the team to California. Plata suffered an abdominal strain in the first half of a 1-0 win in Seattle on June 2.