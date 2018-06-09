Utah track and field student-athlete Grayson Murphy earned first-team All-America honors with a sixth-place finish in the 3,000-meter steeplechase finals on Saturday afternoon at the 2018 NCAA Track and Field Championships.

Murphy ran the race in 9:48.80, just off the personal best of 9:48.57 that she ran on Thursday in the prelims.

“She went for it and was trying to win it,” Utah head coach Kyle Kepler said. “She didn’t feel great today, but she didn’t care and put herself out there. She moved up front early but couldn’t cover a move in the middle of the race. She did a great job to hang on to where she was. She was battling down the home stretch over the final barrier and moved as high as fourth before ending up sixth.

“I’m just incredibly proud of her. She ran the fastest two races of her life this weekend. I’m proud that she was so brave and went for it and tried to be the champion. There’s nothing wrong with that; just an awesome effort by an even better person. I’m excited to see what’s next as she moves on; just an awesome person and one of the most decorated athletes in Utah history.”

Murphy ends her career as a five-time All-American between cross-country (2017), indoor track (2017-18) and outdoor track (2017-18). She spent two seasons at Utah after transferring from Santa Clara, and she has competed in every NCAA Championship she has been eligible for with the Utes. In addition to the steeplechase, she also holds school records in the outdoor (15:58.29) and indoor 5,000 (15:44.45) and the outdoor 10,000 (33:17.85), and she and ranks sixth all-time at Utah in the indoor 3,000 (9:29.71).

A Salt Lake City native who didn't run track until she got to college, Murphy originally began her collegiate career as a soccer player at Sweet Briar College (Virginia) in 2013 before enrolling at Santa Clara to compete in track and cross-country (2014-16).

The race concludes the 2017-18 season for Utah.