PROVO — Justin Keiley’s goal for the third and final round of the Provo Open was to go out and shoot his third straight 65 and let someone try to catch him. The Hawaii native had a three-shot lead heading into the final round, but, with blustery conditions all afternoon, he figured the East Bay Golf Course would play a couple of strokes harder.

So the former BYU golfer was more than happy to shoot a 67 Saturday, which gave him a three-round total of 197 and a four-stroke victory over Talons Cove teaching professional Milo Lines.

“It feels good — I’ve been playing in every year since I came here in 2010,” Keiley said. “I did everything right to win the tournament. I did a lot things to keep the momentum going today.”

Keiley, who played for BYU from 2010-14 after coming over from Maui, Hawaii, led three golfers by three strokes going into the final round and was playing with two of them, reigning Utah Open champ Patrick Fishburn and Mountain View head pro Mark Owen.

He was only worried about his own score, but he kept his eye on his competitors all day. Keiley didn’t make a bogey all day and added birdies at 2, 15 and 16 and an eagle-3 at the par-5 No. 12 hole. He also had several par-saving putts on the front nine.

“I was pretty close to perfect inside of eight feet (on putts) the whole tournament,” he said. “I had to make a few pressure putts today.”

Finishing in a tie for third at 202 were first-round leader Steele DeWald and Joe Summerhays, while Garrett Fotu came in at 203 after shooting the lowest score Saturday, an 8-under-par 64.

Spanish Fork’s Clay Bingham was the low amateur at 208, while Jimmy Blair was the low senior golfer at 209.

Keiley claimed the $4,000 first prize a week after winning the Saltwater Open in Riverton, Wyoming, last week. Keiley plans to play in several open tournaments in the Intermountain area this summer before trying the PGA Web.com qualifying tournament in the fall.

Provo Open final results

East Bay Golf Course

Par 72

a- denotes amateur

197 — Justin Keiley (65-65-67)

201 — Milo Lines (67-68-66)

202 — Steele DeWald (63-70-69), Joe Summerhays (70-66-66)

203 — Garrett Fotu (68-71-64)

204 — Braxton Miller (66-69-69), Patrick Fishburn (66-67-71), Jordan Rodgers (68-70-66)

207 — Chris Moody (69-69-69), Todd Tanner (72-65-70)

208 — Matt Baird (68-66-74), a-Clay Bingham (71-71-66), Mark Owen (67-66-75), JT Timmons (69-71-68)

209 — a-Steven Croft (70-68-71), Jacob Holt (70-67-72), Tommy Sharp (73-69-67), Jimmy Blair (70-72-67), a-Kelton Hirsch (73-67-69), Brandon Kida (68-69-72), CJ Lee (66-73-70), Nathan Ouimette (73-67-69)