SALT LAKE CITY — The words are simple and profound: "I feel lucky to be alive every single day."

They are the words of Kevin Hines, who says at age 17 "it all came crashing down." He was suffering from paranoia and other mental illness and believed he was a burden to everyone. So he rode a bus to the entry of the Golden Gate Bridge and began to walk toward the center of the span.

As he relates the powerful story, a must-watch on Youtube, a tourist stopped him and asked him to take her picture. She then thanked him and walked away.

The lie his brain told him at that moment is the same lie that grabs hold of so many others.

"It was that moment I just said, "Nobody cares."

He jumped.

"The millisecond my hands left the rail, it was an instant regret," he says. The Coast Guard pulled him from San Francisco Bay, broken in so many ways, but alive.

Now comes the truth and the message Kevin wants to give to all who will listen:

"The reality was that everybody cared. I just couldn't see it."

He survived his jump, one of the lucky 1 percent who can claim to have survived a leap from the iconic structure, and is using his story to build awareness and save the lives of others who are suffering.

This past week the news about suicide was devastating. Can it be a catalyst for solutions? A catalyst for others to seek help?

Bebeto Matthews, Associated Press FILE - This May 13, 2004 photo shows fashion designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

This past week two well-known individuals, designer Kate Spade and celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, died by suicide. In the days between the first and second death, the Centers for Disease Control issued startling statistics showing dramatic increases in death by suicide since 1999. Utah's rate is among the nation's highest.

As Deseret News reporter Lois Collins reported: "Suicide is now the 10th leading cause of death in the United States. The CDC's Vital Signs report released Thursday notes that the rates of most causes of death have been declining."

Jim Cooper, Associated Press FILE - This Dec. 19, 2001 file photo shows Anthony Bourdain, the owner and chef of Les Halles restaurant, sitting at one of the tables in New York. On Friday, June 8, 2018, Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France, while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world.

The report is a call to action, and the fact that other rates of death have declined indicates that focus on this tragic problem can bring reversal; lives actually can be saved.

Inside the newsroom this past week our attention turned again to solutions, notably in the story: Everyone has a role in suicide prevention, here's how you can help, which offers that "experts used to say never mention suicide, but now agree that approach was harmful. Ask — and be direct."

Our house editorial was headlined "Reach out to someone — do it today," which discusses, among other things, the positive impact one person can have on another person. It could be the most important solution to this crisis.

I called a dear friend today who lives in California who gets hit by bouts of depression at times. I wanted to see how he was doing; to make sure this week's news, though depressing, didn't bring on depression. Thankfully, he was in good spirits, which was great to hear. We spoke openly about Anthony Bourdain and neither of us were afraid to discuss suicide.

When I told him I was actually writing a column about all this, his humor took over. He said, "You should just write half a column and leave it unfinished." Gallows humor is a part of dealing with and overcoming tragedies. A half column would make the point — suicide is a story unfinished.

Kevin Hines' story of survival and perseverance is just one of many. His voice and the thousands of others who have been in dark places but survived are now the important voices to hear.

"Recovery happens. I'm living proof," Hines says as he discusses his life.

Health officials emphasize the importance of knowing about and using resources. You can help others by letting them know help is available. The responsibility to end this health crisis starts with each of us.

National Hotline: 1-800-273-8255 (TALK)

UNI Crisis line: 801-587-3000

Suicide Prevention Resource Center: www.sprc.org

National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI): www.nami.org

Parent Resource Program:www.jasonfoundation.com/community/

The SafeUT app will connect someone directly with a crisis line, as well.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org/