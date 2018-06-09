PARK CITY — Mitt Romney's annual private retreat for big-money political donors in Deer Valley may not have been a campaign event for his U.S. Senate race, but it still brought plenty of attention to his candidacy.

In his opening remarks to the 250 business executives and policy leaders gathered for the sixth Experts and Enthusiasts Summit that ended Saturday, Romney predicted that President Donald Trump will "solidly" wina second term in two years.

When Trump was asked the following day by reporters in Washington, D.C., about the statement, he labeled Romney — who had been one of his toughest critics during the 2016 GOP presidential primary — a "straight shooter."

Jason Perry, head of the University of Utah's Hinckley Institute of Politics, said the exchange demonstrates to the state's voters the reach of Romney, the Republican Party's 2012 presidential nominee.

"That just doesn't happen everywhere," Perry said. "There are lots of candidates in the United States that would love to have a comment like that from the president. Mitt Romney is already getting them."

Trump's response "says a lot," he said. "That is a signal, perhaps, to the kind of influence (Romney) will have when he's in Washington, D.C. I think Utahns are quite used to having more influence in D.C. than maybe the population would merit."

Romney faces a June 26 GOP primary challenge from state Rep. Mike Kennedy, R-Alpine but holds a signficant lead in a recent poll. He stressed to retreat attendees he was taking a break from the campaign and wouldn't be soliciting contributions.

Kennedy's campaign has not commented on the retreat, but did issue a statement saying Kennedy was "glad to see Mitt has decided to stand with President Trump today. We will have to wait and see where he's standing tomorrow."

The statement apparently alludes to Romney's past criticisms of Trump, including calling the now president a "con man" and a "fraud" in a U. speech before Trump become the Republican Party nominee.

But after Trump's election, he briefly considered Romney for his secretary of state. Shortly after Romney announced earlier this year he would seek the seat held by retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, Trump endorsed him via Twitter.

Talk of Trump at the three-day retreat, which was off-limits to the media after Romney's opening remarks, focused on the administration's accomplishments, not the president's politics, Romney's former national finance chairman Spencer Zwick said.

Zwick, who raised some $1 billion for Romney's 2012 White House bid and is co-founder of the retreat's sponsor, Solamere Capitol, said the retreat was planned "far in advance" of Romney getting in the Senate race.

"Consistent with every other year, we’ve tried to bring together leaders in industry, philanthropy, government, politics," Zwick said. "It's hard to say it's less political because it depends on the (election) cycle."

While past retreats have attracted a number of Republican presidential contenders and even some prominent Democrats like former Vice President Joe Biden, this year's political side has been described as low-key.

Attendees heard from two possible 2020 presidential candidates, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who considered a run in 2016 as an independent; and former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, looking at a Democratic bid.

Romney's running mate in 2012, retiring U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, and Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colorado, chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, also spoke.

Other discussion, however, centered around topics such as future technologies and combating Alzheimer's disease, a discussion that included a presentation by actor and comedian Seth Rogen, an advocate for raising awareness of the brain disease.

Zwick said the retreat should in no way be seen as a campaign event for Romney.

"This event doesn't have an impact on whether or not he gets elected. But what you saw here this weekend is indicative of, and consistent with who Mitt Romney is. He brings together people of different points of view," he said.

It's "a convening power that goes beyond just a junior senator from a state," Zwick said. "Why do these people come and want to talk about ideas, and come talk about the country? I think Mitt's a big part of that."

Romney "is trusted as someone who will call like he sees it," Zwick said, including when it comes to Trump. "Sometimes people will like that. Sometimes they won't. It depends on what side you're on. But it is consistent."

Anthony Scaramucci, who briefly served as Trump's communications director, was among those at the retreat who counts himself as a supporter of both the president and Romney.

"Utah is beautiful this time of and every time of the year. And the people are smart," Scaramucci, founder of a global alternative investment firm, tweeted alongside a link to a wire story Friday about Romney saying Trump would be re-elected.

When someone tweeted in response that she thought Trump supporters didn't like Romney, Scaramucci jumped to the defense of the candidate he had helped raise money for in the 2012 presidential election.

"That’s BS. I worked for Governor Romney in 2012 and have a ton of respect for him. Not letting politics get in the way of my friendships, sorry," Scaramucci tweeted.