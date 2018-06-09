Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Spectators watch as line workers compete in the 25th annual Utah Lineman's Rodeo in West Valley City on Saturday, June 9, 2018.
Almost 200 line workers from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers competed Saturday in the 25th annual Utah Lineman's Rodeo in West Valley City. The event pits professional high-climbers against each other in contests of speed climbing, pole rescues and other skill-challenging tests. Proceeds from the rodeo go to benefit the University of Utah Burn Center.
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
