Almost 200 line workers from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers competed Saturday in the 25th annual Utah Lineman's Rodeo in West Valley City. The event pits professional high-climbers against each other in contests of speed climbing, pole rescues and other skill-challenging tests. Proceeds from the rodeo go to benefit the University of Utah Burn Center.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Line workers compete in the 25th annual Utah Lineman's Rodeo in West Valley City on Saturday, June 9, 2018.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Kids climb and play as line workers compete in the 25th annual Utah Lineman's Rodeo in West Valley City on Saturday, June 9, 2018.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Contestants watch as line workers compete in the 25th annual Utah Lineman's Rodeo in West Valley City on Saturday, June 9, 2018.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Spectators watch as line workers compete in the 25th annual Utah Lineman's Rodeo in West Valley City on Saturday, June 9, 2018.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Spectators watch as line workers compete in the 25th annual Utah Lineman's Rodeo in West Valley City on Saturday, June 9, 2018.

