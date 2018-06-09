SALT LAKE CITY — With the contract expiring for the Student Assessment of Growth and Excellence — or SAGE — the State School Board has adopted a new assessment for Utah ninth- and 10th-graders.

The Utah State Board of Education on Thursday approved a new testing contract with Pearson to offer the Utah Aspire Test, which will be a hybrid between the ACT Aspire and Utah’s current grade nine and 10 test questions.

Earlier this year, the State School Board approved a testing contract with Questar Assessment Inc. to offer the Readiness. Improvement. Success. Empowerment — or RISE — test for grades three through eight.

Contracts with both testing firms will run 10 years. Questar’s contract is for $41.5 million, and Pearson’s contract is for $38.6 million.

Pearson and Questar were chosen after a request-for-proposals process after the existing contract for SAGE expired.

State law requires and appropriates funding for a standards assessment for Utah students in grades three through eight and a high school assessment for grades nine and 10. High school juniors will continue to take the ACT.

Darin Nielsen, assistant state superintendent of student learning, in a statement said Utah Aspire Plus "is an innovative assessment solution that is unique to Utah and a first of its kind."

The test will give students an experience similar to taking the ACT "by providing them with a score predictive of their college readiness, and it will also support the continued instructional emphasis on the Utah Core Standards," Nielsen said.

Students in grades three through eight will be assessed using RISE starting in the 2018-19 school year. RISE will be aligned with Utah standards, as required by law.

While the test will continue to be delivered online, students will be able to navigate backward and forward as well as review and revise within each stage or test section.

RISE offers enhanced reports for individual students and educators. Writing has been removed from the assessment for all grades except fifth and eighth, in which students will respond to a single prompt and receive a separate score.

“I am confident these tests will require minimal transitions in our schools and improved readiness in our students," said Utah State Board of Education Chairman Mark Huntsman, in a prepared statement.

For more information about school testing visit the Assessment and Accountability section of the Utah State Board of Education website.