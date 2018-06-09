VERNAL — Police were searching Saturday for the driver of a vehicle who crashed into a Vernal apartment, causing "extensive damage" to both the vehicle and the residence.

Police said a unit in the South Pines apartment complex, 860 S. Vernal Ave., was unoccupied when a vehicle crossed a sidewalk and a small patch of grass before impacting the building sometime between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. Saturday. Evidence at the scene led officers to an additional damaged vehicle, as well as the suspect vehicle, neither of which was occupied when located.

Police were trying to locate the driver involved and believe alcohol may have been a factor.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Vernal police at 435-789-5835 or dispatch at 435-789-4222.