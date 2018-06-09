WEST JORDAN — Police were searching for three people who they say broke into a residential garage early Saturday, pistol-whipped a young man who was in the building, robbed him, then fired shots into a home before fleeing.

The 16-year-old boy was transported to a hospital by family members for treatment of minor injuries after three intruders kicked in the door of a detached garage on the 3700 West block of Sumter Drive shortly before 4 a.m., said West Jordan Police Sgt. Dan Peters.

The trio robbed the victim of his wallet and personal effects and struck him in the head with a gun.

Peters said the three then fired an uknown number of shots into the nearby residence before leaving the scene. No one was injured by the gunfire.

Officers recovered shell casings from the scene but do not have descriptions of the intruders. Peters said investigators are looking for surveillance video from nearby homes in order to assist with identification.