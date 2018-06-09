Donovan Mitchell has begun his recruitment of Paul George.

A day after a podcast was published in which the Utah Jazz guard told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that he would try to convince George to sign with the Jazz this offseason (which officially began Friday night as the Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship), Mitchell posted a photo on Twitter of himself with George.

With June 8 being declared National Best Friends Day, Mitchell captioned the photo with that hashtag and added the eyes emoji and George's Twitter handle.

Mitchell's tweet followed others from NBA players on Friday night that were aimed at trying to woo LeBron James, who can become a free agent July 1.

Former Jazzman and current New York Knicks center Enes Kanter was one player who posted such a tweet.