SALT LAKE CITY — Behind a shutout effort from its pitching staff, the Salt Lake Bees defeated the New Orleans Baby Cakes 4-0 to open its four-game series in front of a crowd of 7,293 at Smith’s Ballpark on Friday night.

David Fletcher continued his league-leading offensive performance, finishing 3 for 4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.

“This year, I made some adjustments to my swing and approach, trying to drive more balls. Our hitting coach is good and it’s just clicking,” Fletcher said.

The Bees did their damage early in the ballgame, scoring two runs in both the first and second inning, then allowing their defense to take care of the rest.

Taylor Ward hit an RBI single to start off the scoring in the first inning, then a Jabari Blash groundout added another run. Fletcher’s RBI double increased the score to 3-0, then a Matt Thaiss RBI groundout scored the fourth run of the contest.

GREAT PITCHING PERFORMANCE: Salt Lake starting pitcher Felix Pena earned his first victory of the season after turning in an excellent performance on Friday. Pena went six innings, allowing five hits and no runs as Salt Lake produced its first shutout of the year. Taylor Cole came in for two shutdown innings, striking out three and allowing just one hit, and Jake Jewell completed the shutout in the ninth inning.

“Our pitching tonight was really good. Pena, Talyor Cole came in and then Jake Jewell at the end, they didn’t have very many runners on base all game,” Fletcher said.

CASH’S TATTOO: Salt Lake Bees pitcher Ralston Cash shared a heartwarming story about his newest tattoo on Instagram on Friday morning. At a Miracle League event earlier in the season, the Bees’ right-hander was approached by a young girl named Harper, who is battling leukemia. Cash offered to let Harper draw his next tattoo. Harper drew a heart on his arm and Cash later had a replica of it tattooed on him.

JOSE’S FIRST MLB HIT: Jose Fernandez appeared in his first major league game on Friday, starting first base for the Los Angeles Angels on the road against the Minnesota Twins. Fernandez collected his first major league hit on his first major league at-bat, taking a fastball at the top of the zone and hitting it into right-center field for his first big league knock. Fernandez finished the night 1 for 3 before being taken out for another Bee, Nolan Fontana. The Halos defeated the Twins 4-2.

Congratulations to José Fernández on logging his first Major League hit in his first career at-bat! pic.twitter.com/JaxTvCRFjg — Angels (@Angels) June 9, 2018

*****

BEELINES

Bees — 4

Baby Cakes — 0

In short: Led by a great performance from starting pitcher Felix Pena, Salt Lake turned in its first shutout of the season in a series-opening win over New Orleans.

Record: 37-25

Up next: New Orleans RHP Sandy Alcantara (4-1, 3.53 ERA) at Salt Lake LHP John Lamb (1-0, 3.72 ERA), Saturday, 6:35 p.m.