SALT LAKE CITY — Behind a shutout effort from its pitching staff, the Salt Lake Bees defeated the New Orleans Baby Cakes 4-0 to open its four-game series in front of a crowd of 7,293 at Smith’s Ballpark on Friday night.

David Fletcher continued his league-leading offensive performance, finishing 3 for 4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.

“This year, I made some adjustments to my swing and approach, trying to drive more balls. Our hitting coach is good and it’s just clicking,” Fletcher said.

The Bees did their damage early in the ballgame, scoring two runs in both the first and second inning, then allowing their defense to take care of the rest.

Taylor Ward hit an RBI single to start off the scoring in the first inning, then a Jabari Blash groundout added another run. Fletcher’s RBI double increased the score to 3-0, then a Matt Thaiss RBI groundout scored the fourth run of the contest.

GREAT PITCHING PERFORMANCE: Salt Lake starting pitcher Felix Pena earned his first victory of the season after turning in an excellent performance on Friday. Pena went six innings, allowing five hits and no runs as Salt Lake produced its first shutout of the year. Taylor Cole came in for two shutdown innings, striking out three and allowing just one hit, and Jake Jewell completed the shutout in the ninth inning.

“Our pitching tonight was really good. Pena, Talyor Cole came in and then Jake Jewell at the end, they didn’t have very many runners on base all game,” Fletcher said.

CASH’S TATTOO: Salt Lake Bees pitcher Ralston Cash shared a heartwarming story about his newest tattoo on Instagram on Friday morning. At a Miracle League event earlier in the season, the Bees’ right-hander was approached by a young girl named Harper, who is battling leukemia. Cash offered to let Harper draw his next tattoo. Harper drew a heart on his arm and Cash later had a replica of it tattooed on him.

Harper, when I walked by you at the dugout I could tell you were a special human. You laughed loudly, you had witty comebacks and made everyone around you feel the joy of a special human. Little did I know you were battling Leukemia when I approached you but just after a few seconds I realized Leukemia did not define you or change your pure happiness and joy to be who you were. We laughed, we cut up, and your mom pointed at my #tattoos and you giggled about them. I asked if you wanted to draw one on me... so you did. A perfect heart. A beautiful perfect small heart that had more power behind it then I realized until I processed that you... with a sharpie... battling Leukemia at a young age chose to draw a heart during all of the chaos. A beautiful reminder that love is a special thing and you were still giving it out. I told you I would get it tattooed on me and you giggled with that sweet innocent giggle you change lives with on a daily basis. Well, today, I kept my promise. The beauty of the tattoo is this... it may be small but it is powerful. Just like you. You changed my life and I forever want to have your heart tattooed on me so I can remember the absolute beauty of what #love is and how much more there is to life than how I was living it. I hope you like the #tattoo that @ohashleylove put on me today because she thought you are as awesome as I did when I met you. When you come to the next game I’ll be happy to show you! Love, Ralston.

JOSE’S FIRST MLB HIT: Jose Fernandez appeared in his first major league game on Friday, starting first base for the Los Angeles Angels on the road against the Minnesota Twins. Fernandez collected his first major league hit on his first major league at-bat, taking a fastball at the top of the zone and hitting it into right-center field for his first big league knock. Fernandez finished the night 1 for 3 before being taken out for another Bee, Nolan Fontana. The Halos defeated the Twins 4-2.

BEELINES

Bees — 4

Baby Cakes — 0

In short: Led by a great performance from starting pitcher Felix Pena, Salt Lake turned in its first shutout of the season in a series-opening win over New Orleans.

Record: 37-25

Up next: New Orleans RHP Sandy Alcantara (4-1, 3.53 ERA) at Salt Lake LHP John Lamb (1-0, 3.72 ERA), Saturday, 6:35 p.m.

