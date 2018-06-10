Raised in a community with the political party of dyed-in-the-wool Republicans, and having grown up one myself, I have always been quite aware of the absolute truth that the federal government should have as little power as possible. After all, the Founding Fathers pantheon that is worshipped by so many Republicans, many Utahns among them, fought those darn redcoats to ensure that no king would ever take away the freedom of speech, religion, trial by jury and, most importantly, guns that we have in America. Anyone who would threaten these sentiments is clearly immoral, as I was clearly told.

However, as we have recently seen in the national news, President Trump has recently declared himself royalty. In insisting that he has "absolute power to pardon himself," he has arrogated to himself the powers of a king. Despite the Democratic minority in the Capitol crying foul, the majority of Republicans are remaining silent and pretending that it isn't happening. It seems that maintaining the appearance of party unity in election year wins over morals today.

I have no choice but to switch to the party that, as of now, is the only one who is actually fighting big-government abuse. When I was growing up, I'd have fought to fisticuffs anyone who ever said my voter registration affiliation would have that word "Democrat" on it someday, but it seems that Trump can indeed do the impossible.

Jacob Rasmussen

Logan