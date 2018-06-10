Mitt Romney has been running television ads claiming to be a “deficit hawk.” My question for Mitt, then, is this: Would you have voted against the Republican tax reform bill? I strongly doubt it. This is the Republican Congress’ only major achievement, if you can call it that. The tax cuts in that bill went overwhelmingly to the wealthy and to corporations — in other words, they would have benefited Mitt handsomely. But those tax cuts were both unnecessary, since the economy was already strong, and unwise, because they are projected to add $1.9 trillion to the federal debt (Congressional Budget Office estimate). They were a thinly veiled gift to the GOP’s wealthy donors.

So, Mitt, I want you to answer that question. Because if you would not have voted against the tax cuts, that leaves you few options to reduce the debt, the primary one being Paul Ryan’s cruel scheme to slash benefits to the poor, the disabled, the sick and the elderly. Seriously, though, you can’t call yourself a deficit hawk unless you are willing to raise taxes as well as make judicious cuts to necessary government programs.

Words are cheap, especially political rhetoric.

Roger Terry

Orem