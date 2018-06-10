With the deadline of June 22 looming, we are urging other city leaders to direct the architects of the sales tax increase proposal back to the drawing board.

In the recent passage of SB136, county governments were given the option to circumvent voters and implement a failed 2015 sales tax increase that tied increased funding of UTA with local road maintenance. Instead of taking the issue on themselves, the Salt Lake County Council voted to place the responsibility on municipalities in their jurisdiction. Now elected city officials face the prospect of taking full accountability for a tax increase while receiving just 40 percent of the potential benefit.

Although we oppose this tax increase and the process being used, we are not ignorant to the road needs of municipal governments. It’s understandable why some leaders would be tempted to support this proposal, despite getting such a small percentage of the potential new sales tax revenue. However, attaching local road funding with UTA bailouts, along with adding to an unnecessary county bureaucracy, is the wrong approach.

Here are a few solutions that would improve the funding process and, more importantly, our roads.

First, transparency should be prioritized in the segregation of UTA and road maintenance funding. Each of these infrastructure functions should stand independently so real need can be assessed effectively. Rather than hiding a bailout for UTA in city road dollars, allow for a clear mechanism for cities to access critical resources for infrastructure upkeep. We applaud recent moves to try and bring market solutions and competition to mass transit markets. Innovation and diversity in transportation will be generated by removing the monopoly on mass transit in the state of Utah. Even with a new name and governance, comingled bailouts of this sort will only reward additional debt and stagnation in our transit markets. All which will place an even greater strain on state, county and city transportation budgets.

Second, the county bureaucracy should be removed from any tax revenue allocation. The county only controls3 percent of all road miles in the county; however, they would receive almost 40 percent of all monies going to city and county roads in this proposed increase — $13 million out of a projected $34 million. This is in addition to the $26 million the county already receives from current sales taxes. The county contends it will put the bulk of that money back into city roads, prioritizing roads of regional significance. Disproportionately rewarding the county and making it the gatekeeper of funds to be used on other municipal roads creates an unnecessary layer of administration. This added bureaucracy fosters an environment all too conducive for political backroom deals and the potential to punish municipalities that won’t play along with county initiatives. Any required coordinated planning for roads of regional significance already occurs by elected officials during the Council of Governance and Wasatch Front Regional Council meetings. Therefore, revenue should be sent directly to the cities so that projects can be planned more efficiently.

Finally, it is important to note all of these decisions being forced on to municipal governments are being made in the midst of a projected $382 million state budgetary surplus this year. To consider raising the tax burden on hardworking Utahns in a time of prosperity illustrates that the problem is not tied to revenue, but rather to spending and allocation. Cities only receive 30 percent of all of the transportation taxes and fees, but account for the majority of all road miles in Salt Lake County. In these years especially, augmenting the share cities receive of these taxes and fees should and can happen.

Vote no on the sales tax increase proposal. Let’s work to increase transparency and efficiency by segregating transit and transportation dollars, eliminate unnecessary layers of bureaucracy and more accurately allocate the way cities receive their share of transportation user fees from the state, especially in years of significant surplus.