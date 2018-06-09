I am sickened by Mitt Romney’s TV ad in which he claims to be a “deficit hawk.” The increase to the deficit is largely due to the new Trump/Republican income tax bill that mainly benefits large businesses and corporations. It doesn't benefit the average American so much.

There are two ways to lower the deficit: Increase taxes or cut back on services. Romney has had a kumbaya with Trump and in the ad does not place blame on Trump's policies for the increase in the deficit, nor does he articulate what he plans to do about it if elected. Will he join the administration in threatening to cut back on essential programs (which they refer to as entitlements) like Social Security and Medicare, now expected to run out by 2026, and other programs that serve vulnerable populations?

Marla Mott-Smith

South Jordan