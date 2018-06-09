The 2018 legislative session is over. There were over 1,000 bills filed, and it was my first session serving as the senator from District 8. We passed many bills, defeated some, and we simply ran out of time for others.

One bill that stood out was Rep. Kim Coleman's, R-West Jordan, HB124 Water Holdings Accountability and Transparency Amendments. Due to time constraints, it received a very short hearing in the Senate and was not considered for a vote. Lawmakers on the Natural Resources Committee noted the importance of this bill and wisely sent it to summer interim study.

As I have taken time to research this issue, I am convinced that we need more scrutiny and investigation. Accurate water data and transparency are essential in our dry state. Coleman’s transparency bill may remind us of the classic term, “taxation without representation.”

This was one of the principal offenses of Britain listed in the Declaration of Independence.

It occurs when a taxing authority — such as the government — imposes taxes (fees) on its citizens and other entities, yet fails to provide a political voice through elected representatives.

The hearings on HB124 brought to light that tens of thousands of residents are subject to taxes and fees by a municipality in which they do not live. Our neighbors have little voice in the tax discussion and no vote in the voting booth.

This concerns me. Many of these residents live in my district along the east bench in Salt Lake County.

Here's a brief history. Decades ago, Salt Lake City began providing water service to areas outside its municipal boundaries. Over the years, this service area has expanded. We appreciate the work and this vital service. However, residents along the east bench are charged about 30 percent more for their water service and delivery than other Salt Lake City residents. Public financial reports show that millions of dollars each year are transferred from Salt Lake City water utilities to Salt Lake City’s general fund.

These higher charges, fees and transfers might be in order, but right now, we simply do not know. We all deserve transparency and accountability.

This disconnect affects all residents living in these service areas, regardless of political party. For example, in 1993, Mr. Randy Horiuchi, Democratic County Council member, stated, “Representing the largest number of individual water users in the state, the Salt Lake County Commission is concerned that there is no recourse for our residents regarding water rates and service.

“For example, a resident of the unincorporated county that lives in Holladay is a customer of Salt Lake City water, which has a monopoly on water service in the area. There is no way in which that Holladay resident can make their voice heard because they cannot vote for Salt Lake City Council people, mayor or trustees of the system. The only recourse the water customer would have is to go to court, hardly a satisfactory conclusion.”

We must ensure representation for each and every citizen. One opportunity is at the city council level. We could consider a proposal that when a city serves water customers outside their municipal boundaries, the serving city must present the water rates, fees and infrastructure to the city council receiving the water service. This provides a venue for the receivers to ask clarifying questions about the rates and rationale for the proposed charges.

If the city council and the serving city do not come to terms, further discussion and adjudication could perhaps take place through the Public Service Commission.

American history brings us back to the Revolutionary War. Thankfully, we are far removed from James Otis in 1761. We need to give voice and vote to those who are being taxed in our communities in Utah.

Finally, we all get thirsty. We never know the worth of water until the well is dry. Let’s work together to protect one of our most precious natural resources. We need each other.