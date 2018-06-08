FARMINGTON — It was a good day for the Ponich family of Farmington as Cole Ponich and Caylyn Ponich won championships at the Utah State Junior Amateur golf tournament Friday at Oakridge Country Club

Cole defeated Preston Summerhays of Scottsdale, Arizona, on the first playoff hole to win the Boys 15-18 division, while Caylyn defeated Alina Vannarath of Saratoga Springs 4 and 2 in the Girls 15-18 division.

In the Boys 13-14 division, Draper’s Zach Felts edged Preston Smithson of Cedar Hills 1 up, while Grace Summerhays of Scottsdale, Arizona, defeated Millie Terrion 4 and 3 in the Girls 13-14 division.

St. George’s Boston Bracken beat Kihei Akina of Cedar Hills 6 and 5 in the Boys 11-12 division, while Lehi’s Aadyn Long defeated Plain City’s Madelyn Hadley 5 and 3.

In the Boys 10 & Under division Mo LeCheminant of Vineyard defeated Rawon Hardy of Park City, while Molli Mulhall of Henderson, Nev., beat Kya Coon of Syracuse 7 and 6 in the Girls 10 & Under division.