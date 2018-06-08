PROVO — Justin Keiley fired his second straight 65 Friday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Provo Open.

Keiley, a former BYU golfer who is now a professional, leads three golfers including first-day leader Steele DeWald of Park City who added a 70 to his opening round 63. Also at 133 are Mountain View pro Mark Owen and former BYU golfer Patrick Fishburn, who is playing in his first professional event this week.

Riverside assistant pro Matt Baird is alone in fifth at 134, while four golfers are tied at 135 including pros Seokwon Jeon, Milo Lines and Braxton Miller and amateur Kyler Dunkle. Joe Summerhays rounds out the top 10 at 136

Keiley, a native of Hawaii, had just one bogey on the day and also had an eagle at No. 13 to along with six birdies. The final group of leaders will tee off at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The winning pro will receive $4,000.

Among the amateurs, former University of Utah golfer Steve Croft is second behind Dunkle at 139, while three golfers Derek Penman, Denny Job and Noah Schone.

Former Utah Jazz guard Deron Williams is playing in the championship flight and shot a 79 Friday after a first-round 78 and missed the amateur cut by six shots. Two women in the field, amateur Naomi Soifua and professional Lea Garner stand at 144 and 150, respectively, going into the final round.