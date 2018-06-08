RANDLETT, Uintah County — Authorities have arrested a suspect in a shooting on tribal land in eastern Utah.

Brandon Redfoot, 22, has been taken into custody, the Salt Lake City FBI office said. He had not been formally charged as of Friday.

A man was flown to the hospital after the shooting that happened Thursday about 7:45 p.m., but no details on his condition were provided.

The violence occurred outside a home near Randlett on the Uintah and Ouray Indian Reservation, according to the FBI. The Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Uintah County Sheriff's Office also were investigating.

In 2014, Redfoot was convicted of drug possession, a second-degree felony, and buying or owning a firearm despite being a restricted person, a third-degree felony. He pleaded guilty to failing to stop at the command of an officer, a class A misdemeanor, the same year.

Defense attorney Clint Hendricks, who has represented Redfoot in the past, said Friday he did not believe Redfoot had a lawyer yet for the new case.