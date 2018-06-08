SALT LAKE CITY — Two dozen current and former Utah Republican state lawmakers endorsed U.S. Senate candidate Mike Kennedy on Friday, according to his campaign.

But at least one of them said he did no such thing, and another said she hadn't given permission.

"I don't endorse anybody," said Rep. Scott Chew, R-Jensen.

Chew said nobody asked him to back Kennedy and doesn't know how his name got on the list.

"I haven't been approached about whether I would endorse Mike. I really like Mike. I think he's a good guy, and I really liked working with him on the Hill and wish him the best," he said.

Chew said he also turned down Mitt Romney's request for an endorsement.

Rep. Christine Watkins, R-Price, said she didn't give the Kennedy campaign permission to use her name. But she said later Friday after texting with Kennedy that she decided to let it stand.

Kennedy campaign spokeswoman Cindie Quintana said she is double-checking the list.

Kennedy and Romney are squaring off in the GOP primary election June 26. The winner faces Democratic Salt Lake County Councilwoman Jenny Wilson.

Romney spokeswoman MJ Henshaw declined to comment on the lawmakers endorsing Kennedy, but released a statement from Gov. Gary Herbert that says he urged Romney to run for Senate and that he is voting for him.

"No candidate is better prepared to represent Utah in the United States Senate than Mitt Romney. His experience, integrity and judgment are precisely what Washington, D.C., needs right now. His national profile will give him a seat at the leadership table immediately," Herbert wrote.

The governor's deputy chief of staff Paul Edwards confirmed Herbert's endorsement.

Kennedy's endorsement list includes two state senators, 19 current House members, including House Majority Whip Francis Gibson, R-Mapleton, and three former House members. They are among the most conservative members of the Legislature.

"This strong showing of support is significant and is a testimony of those who have worked alongside Dr. Kennedy solving problems at the state level as lawmakers representing the good citizens of the state of Utah," according a campaign press release.

Kennedy said in the release that he is humbled to have their support.

“I'm grateful they are joining me in the fight, and I'm looking forward to working with them to solve the problems in Washington and further benefit the people of Utah," he said.

Others legislators who the campaign says endorse Kennedy include: Sen. Howard Stephenson, R-Draper; Sen. Jake Anderegg, R-Lehi; Rep. Cheryl Acton, R-West Jordan; Rep. Carl Albrecht, R-Richfield; Rep. Stewart Barlow, R-Fruit Heights; Rep. Walt Brooks, R-St. George; Rep. Kay Christofferson, R-Lehi; Rep. Kim Coleman, R-West Jordan; Rep. Francis Gibson, R-Mapleton; Rep. Brian Greene, R-Pleasant Grove; Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, R-Syracuse; Rep. Cory Maloy, R-Lehi; Rep. Dan McCay, R-Riverton; Rep. Kelly Miles, R-Ogden; Rep. Mike Noel, R-Kanab; Rep. Paul Ray, R-Clearfield; Rep. Marc Roberts, R-Salem; Rep. Mike Schultz, R-Hooper; Rep. Keven Stratton, R-Orem; and former Reps. Curtis Oda, Fred Cox and Jerry Anderson.