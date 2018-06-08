SALT LAKE CITY — A federal appeals court on Friday denied the Utah Republican Party's request for a rehearing on the state's controversial law for nominating candidates for elected office.

In rejecting the request, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver left its 2-1 decision upholding the law the Utah Legislature passed four years ago as SB54.

Even Chief Judge Timothy Tymkovich, who was the dissenting vote in the court's earlier opinion, opposed the "en banc" hearing before the entire panel of judges, but wrote in a separate opinion that the U.S. Supreme Court should take up the case.

"The time appears ripe for the court to reconsider (or rather, as I see it, consider for the first time) the scope of government regulation of political party primaries and the attendant harms to associational rights and substantive ends," he wrote.

The 2014 law permits candidates to bypass a political party's traditional caucus and convention system for selecting nominees by collecting voter signatures to guarantee a place on the primary ballot.

The Utah GOP has been deeply divided over the law, passed by the Republican-dominated Utah Legislature as a compromise with backers of the Count My Vote ballot initiative that would have replaced the traditional system with a direct primary. State GOP Chairman Rob Anderson tried to end the lawsuit last year but was overruled by the party's State Central Committee.

The state opposed the rehearing.

Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox said in a statement that the decision provides a "sorely needed" resolution to a lengthy and divisive issue.

"Gov. (Gary) Herbert and I look forward to meeting with Republican leadership in the near future to discuss how to best unite our party," he said.