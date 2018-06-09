I am writing this from Warsaw, Poland. I am here representing the United States at a conference at the University of Warsaw. Amazingly enough, Poland wants the U.S. to locate a new military base in the country to offset the Russians. I had to point out that we have a huge federal deficit, and there is pressure to close some of our present European bases. I said that I didn’t think the American public would tolerate yet another new foreign military base. However, President Donald Trump has made comments supporting more aid to the Polish people and a possible base here.

Perhaps there might be a way to relocate some of our troops from German bases to Poland. We are already part of a NATO force here in Poland.

Russia would certainly counteract with moving even more troops to the Polish frontier. At the end of the day, we do need to get along with Russia for trade and other coexistent reasons. In fact, Poland’s main trading partner is Russia, and it gets most of its energy needs from Russia.

I said that I would support a Polish base only if we could eliminate one or two of our present German bases. And, we would have to make some progress on our budgetary deficit here at home.

The United States is viewed with great envy here. Over and over, people came up to me trying to come to the U.S. as a student, to get a visa or to immigrate here. We forget how lucky we are to live in the United States, as so many of the Polish want to move here. Thus, every morning we wake up, we should rub our eyes and with gratitude remember we are Americans. I just didn’t realize how true that is until arriving here in Poland.

More importantly, I made a presentation on what is happening in the early days of the Trump administration and other matters of mutual interest. Trump is very well thought of over here, as they are hoping he will become more anti-Russia. I explained our huge federal deficit and that we have very limited funds to spend overseas.

What continues to amaze me is how unabashed people are in asking the United States for more aid and money. For some reason, Poland is not making the same request of the wealthier northern European countries, nor the wealthy Arabic states. I do think Trump’s assertion that we have been taken advantage of rings true.

Much talk was on Trump’s new tariffs. I am very nervous about a trade war. I really hope the president will retreat a bit on the tariffs and use them as a negotiating tool. When it comes to trade, I happen to side with the free traders. I do understand the president is trying to keep China from stealing so much intellectual property, and he is trying to help where we have some imbalances, but we are also a major exporter, and if a trade war comes, it is going to hurt everybody. Most Washington types are free traders, and there is a great deal of nervousness at this time.

The Polish people I meet are endlessly fascinated with Trump. They peppered me with questions on his immigration policy, on his style and anything about him. The world is breathlessly watching Trump, and I had to admit so was I.

Arriving back in Washington, the first headline I saw was "US must destroy gear it supplied: Taliban steals Humvees from Afghan troops" in the USA Today_._ The story is about how these very expensive Humvee vehicles are stolen from U.S. troops, and we can’t seem to recapture them. So now, the U.S. is going to destroy them with air strikes. In fact, 40 Humvees have already been destroyed in air strikes. The “Theater of the Absurd” would argue against any new Polish base or indeed against a lot of the current military activities overseas. How much more of this complete nonsense can the American taxpayers take?