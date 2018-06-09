The next chapter is unfolding for Utah Connections Academy’s graduating class of 2018, and as principal, I couldn’t be more proud of the achievements of our incredible students. Our 104 graduates, who chose to enroll in online learning from their homes all across the state, earned about $61,000 in scholarships. A number of those students plan to continue with school by attending college or enrolling in vocational training, while others will serve in the military or immediately enter the workforce. This class of students included talented athletes, outstanding academic minds, dedicated performers and students who have overcome bullying, physical limitations and other obstacles to earn their diploma. As educators, it is true that we teach the leaders of tomorrow, yet it’s impossible not to feel as if we learn something new every year from the students in our classrooms. It is with overwhelming pride that I wish every graduate all the best as they take what they’ve learned and navigate their futures. And I look forward to hearing about their hard-earned accomplishments.

Jeff Herr

Woods Cross