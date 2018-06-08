In its first reporting of the 1978 revelation on priesthood, the Church News cited the extensive media attention given and a telegram sent by U.S. President Jimmy Carter. But the report’s most powerful words were responses from black members to the news.

“I shouted for joy,” said Monroe Fleming of Salt Lake City, Utah, a member since 1956. “We have had numerous calls from important people. This seems to be the thing the Lord has prepared. The gates are down. It is up to me to build my life up so that I will be worthy to enter.”

An article headlined “Priesthood news evokes joy” was published in the Church News’ June 17, 1978, issue. The revelation announcement was made Friday, June 9; the June 10 issue had gone to press the previous day.

Read the full story on LDSChurchNews.com.