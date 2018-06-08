SALT LAKE CITY — Kraft Heinz announced Thursday that it will help pay fines given to children who are ticketed by cops for running local lemonade stands, according to Fox Business.

Country Time Lemonade, a unit under The Kraft Heinz Co., brand, said it will defend and pay any fines children receive for selling lemonade.

“We recently came across a story of a kid getting her lemonade stand shut down for legal reasons, which had to be an urban myth. After looking into it and seeing even more instances, we realized these weren’t myths, they were real stories,” Adam Butler, general manager for beverage and nuts for Kraft Heinz, told Fox Business.

Kids across the country are getting busted for operating lemonade stands without a permit. We're taking the lead to #SaveLemonadeStands by paying for kids' fines + permits this year. For every RT this gets we’ll donate $1 (up to $500,000) to help kids next year + beyond. — CountryTime (@CountryTime) June 7, 2018

Instances of children being fined for lemonade stands have popped up over the years. Last week, three Colorado brothers saw their lemonade stand shut down after vendors at an arts festival said the kids were undercutting the vendors’ prices, The Denver Post reported.

The kids didn’t have a permit for their stand, a violation Denver’s city policy. The permit is a $100 one-day fee to sell food and nonalcoholic beverages, The Denver Post reported.

Jennifer Knowles, mother of the boys, said she was surprised.

“I was very surprised and shocked that all this was necessary for a child’s lemonade stand,” Knowles said. “When I think back to my childhood, I had lemonade stands all the time. It never occurred to me that it wouldn’t be OK for my kids to do the same.”

Butler said the upcoming summer will be different since Kraft Heinz will pay the fines for any children.

The company will create a cap of $60,000 for “Legal-Ade,” which will help parents and children pay their fines.

“Any child fined for running a lemonade stand without a permit can have his or her parent apply for reimbursement. To apply, simply upload the image of your child's permit or fine along with a description of what your lemonade stand means to your child, in his or her own words,” the company said in a statement, according to the Bristol Herald-Courier.