VERNAL — The Bureau of Land Management and an anonymous donor are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of individuals who spray-painted rocks at the Flume Trailhead in Dry Fork Canyon.

According to the BLM, vandals spray-painted several boulders with bright colors and it took several staff members multiple hours to remove it. The canyon is known for its high concentration of rock art sites, mountain bike and hiking trails, camping and other recreational opportunities.

“Graffiti is a growing problem in the basin. Restoring sites after deliberate vandalism is a complex, difficult process, and not always possible," Gary Torres, Green River district manager, said in a statement. “The BLM is dedicated and committed to keeping public lands in a balanced condition for future generations.”

Vandalism of public lands and natural resources is illegal under federal law, and the potential penalties for a person convicted of class A misdemeanor vandalism include a fine of up to $100,000 or up to one year in jail.

Anyone with information on vandalism in Dry Fork Canyon should contact the BLM at Utah BLM Tip Line at 800-722-3998 or the Vernal Field Office at 435-781-4400.