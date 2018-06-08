SALT LAKE CITY — Starting as early as Sunday, Utah Department of Transportation crews will begin repaving both directions of I-80 from Lambs Canyon to Kimball Junction.

Work will start at the Lambs Canyon on- and off-ramps before moving to the ramps at Parleys Summit. After the ramps are complete, crews will repave the main portion of I-80 in both directions.

Paving will take place overnight between 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Friday, through fall. Drivers can expect overnight lane closures.