SALT LAKE CITY — A kindergarten teacher decided to teach her students about school shootings through poetry.

As CNN reported, Rick Healey and his wife recently toured the classroom where their 5-year-old daughter will attend school next year in Somerville, Massachusetts.

While there, they came across a poem attached to the board that immediately caught their attention.

The poem, which is recited to “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star,” reads:

“Lockdown, lockdown. Lock the door / Shut the lights off. Say no more / Go behind the desk and hide / Wait until it's safe inside / Lockdown, lockdown. It’s all done / Now it’s time to have some fun.”

Georgy Cohen, Healey’s wife, tweeted the photo and said, "This should not be hanging in my soon-to-be kindergartener's classroom."

This should not be hanging in my soon-to-be-kindergartener's classroom.

Cohen told The Boston Globe the poem shocked her family.

“It’s jarring,” Cohen told the Globe in a telephone interview Thursday. “When I was in kindergarten, we had fire drills. It was different. We didn’t have these same types of threats.”

Cohen said he isn’t upset with the classroom teacher for hanging up the poem.

“Part of their job is to educate and keep my kids safe, and I feel confident they are going to do both of those things to the best of their ability,” she said.

Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone and Somerville Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper said in a joint statement to the Globe that the poem is a sad reflection of today’s necessity for teachers to be cautious about shootings.

“Students in Somerville and across the country know how unnatural this is, as evidenced by their vocal leadership and advocacy this year in response to continuing school shootings,” the statement said. “Just like school fire drills, lockdown drills have sadly become a common practice in schools, and educators do everything they can to reduce students’ anxiety and stress.”

According to Business Insider, schools have looked to improve security measures for students to end gun violence. For example, eighth-graders were given bulletproof shields to protect themselves from an attack.

There have been more than 20 school shootings already in 2018.