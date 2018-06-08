CENTERVILLE — Several drivers who witnessed a fiery head-on crash that killed one person stopped to help officers pull two teenagers from a car engulfed in flames, authorities said.

Police were investigating why a northbound black sedan carrying a driver and passenger, both 16 years old, drove onto the road shoulder and passed other cars at a high speed before veering into oncoming traffic on Legacy Parkway Friday, said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nick Street. The crash killed a man in a silver sedan.

His name has not been released pending notification of family. Street said he died at the scene.

"When we got to the scene, the black sedan was fully engulfed in flames." Street added. "Legacy at this time in the morning is pretty busy. There's a lot of traffic, especially southbound. A lot of people witnessed this incident."

A Centerville police officer, the first to respond, extricated the passenger in the black car with help from people who saw the rush-hour crash happen at about 7 a.m. near Parrish Lane. The officer later was transported to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and cuts from when he used his baton to break windows, Street said.

Good Samaritans also assisted a trooper in removing the driver from the car. Both teens were conscious at the time they were flown to local hospitals and were expected to survive.

"They were obviously in some pain," Street said. "I think there were some broken bones, probably some internal injuries."

Street said it's "wonderful" when ordinary people "jump to it and help their fellow citizens out in a situation like a burning car and a horrendous crash we have today."