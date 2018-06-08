SALT LAKE CITY — “Incredibles 2” director Brad Bird is already shooting down your ideas for other Pixar sequels.

Bird, whose film “Incredibles 2” drops next weekend, told tech news site i09 in an interview he doesn’t expect to make sequels for either “Ratatouille” or “Iron Giant.”

“You know, I feel like that story is told,” Bird said of "Ratatouille.”

As for a sequel to “Iron Giant,” it may be in the cards. But he doesn't feel excited about it.

“I’m told I need to do an ‘Iron Giant 2’ and I’m told I need to remake everything that I’ve made and no one apparently wants anything new anymore. I’m a little at odds with society on that. I would like to do some new things," he said.

Bird said he isn’t interested in retelling stories since he’s already worked with those characters in the past. But he doesn’t mind the public calling for more sequels.

“Well, it’s nice,” Bird continues. “It’s complimentary. But it kind of reminds me of when my boys were little and I would give them a push on the swing and they’d go ‘Again!’ It’s a sweet thing but it’s also, from an artist standpoint, it’s a little frustrating. Like what if I want to do a Western? Would there be any support for that idea? What if I wanted to do a musical? How about that? You know, it’s like—there are other things to do.”

Read the entire interview at i09.

Bird will wait to see how successful “Incredibles 2” is at the box office. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is expected to earn more than $140 million in its first weekend. The film opens June 15.

“Incredibles 2” follows the story of the Incredible superhero family. In this film, Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) struggles with reworking his career from a superhero to being a stay-at-home dad. Meanwhile, his wife Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) is now the breadwinner, saving the world at every turn.

“Incredibles 2” had its world premiere Wednesday night. As the Deseret News reported, immediate reviews show the film is a huge hit among fans and critics. Many reviewers called the baby in the family, Jack Jack, a scene-stealer.