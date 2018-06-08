PARK CITY — President Donald Trump praised U.S. Senate candidate Mitt Romney Friday as a "straight shooter" for predicting the president will "solidly" win a second term in the White House in 2020.

"Well, we're doing well. Look, Mitt's a straight shooter. Whether people love him or don't love him," Trump told reporters before leaving the White House for the G-7 economic summit in Quebec, Canada, according to the Associated Press.

When a reporter reminded the president that Romney called him a "con man" during the 2016 GOP presidential primary, Trump again called him a straight shooter and said, "Yeah, he had some very nice things to say. I appreciate that. That's good.”

Romney, who is running for the Utah Senate seat held by retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, told more than 200 people gathered for his annual political retreat in Deer Valley Friday that Trump shouldn't have any difficulty getting re-elected.

The president "will be renominated by my party easily and I think he'll be re-elected solidly," Romney said, in part because Democrats "are likely to nominate someone who is really out of the mainstream of American thought and will make it easier for a president who's presiding over a growing economy."

Romney also said during the Thursday evening speech at the Experts and Enthusiasts Summit that he expects Republicans to hold on to control of both the House and the Senate in this year's midterm elections.

He is competing against state Rep. Mike Kennedy, R-Alpine, in the June 26 Republican primary but has a big lead, according to a recent poll. Trump endorsed Romney in a February tweet, shortly after Romney announced he was running.

Trump said in the tweet: "@MittRomney has announced he is running for the Senate from the wonderful state of Utah. He will make a great senator and worthy successor to @OrrinHatch, and has my full support and endorsement!"