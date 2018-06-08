SALT LAKE CITY — Celebrity chef and travel host Anthony Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France on Friday. He was 61.
Bourdain was found dead in his room in Haut-Rhin, France, by a friend. Reports called his death a suicide, according to The New York Times.
CNN confirmed the death in a statement.
"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much," CNN said in a statement.
Bourdain was well-known for his television program CNN’s “Parts Unknown” and “No Reservations” on the Travel Channel. His memoir, “Kitchen Confidential,” told stories about the underground New York restaurant scene, which launched his television career.
Twitter reacted to Bourdain’s death, with many social media members pleading for those contemplating suicide to reach out for help, especially in the wake of Kate Spade’s suicide earlier this week.https://twitter.com/Lin_Manuel/status/1005071538553581568?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cbsnews.com%2Fnews%2Fstars-react-to-anthony-bourdains-death%2F
Those having thoughts of suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for more resources.