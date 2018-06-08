SALT LAKE CITY — Celebrity chef and travel host Anthony Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France on Friday. He was 61.

Bourdain was found dead in his room in Haut-Rhin, France, by a friend. Reports called his death a suicide, according to The New York Times.

CNN confirmed the death in a statement.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much,” CNN said in a statement.

Bourdain was well-known for his television program CNN’s “Parts Unknown” and “No Reservations” on the Travel Channel. His memoir, “Kitchen Confidential,” told stories about the underground New York restaurant scene, which launched his television career.

Twitter reacted to Bourdain’s death, with many social media members pleading for those contemplating suicide to reach out for help, especially in the wake of Kate Spade’s suicide earlier this week.

Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 8, 2018

When I traveled to some exotic place I’d not been before -the last were Beirut and Amman- I’d text Bourdain & ask where I should eat. He gave the best, most fun recommendations. I’d like to think he’s scouting out the best watering holes and places to eat in heaven, right now.💔 — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) June 8, 2018

As @NASA searches for life on Mars, we lose the life of beloved Anthony Bourdain on Earth. Implicit and explicit reminders of how precious life is, anywhere in the universe. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) June 8, 2018

Maybe we all wanted to hang out with him. He was that cool, fun, frank, insightful. He introduced us to distant lands and to people with different traditions. And without ever preaching, he reminded us that we humans are far more alike than different. Thank you Anthony Bourdain pic.twitter.com/QMznx4JMhS — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 8, 2018

Anthony was a major MeToo supporter. He strongly defended our rights; he spoke up publicly for us. He was that vital male partner. I am humbled and forever grateful that one of his last major projects was believing in and becoming EP of my recent CNN series on the lives of women. — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) June 8, 2018

One of my dreams was to sip wine and eat outrageously good food with Anthony Bourdain. His book, Kitchen Confidential, was a game changer for me. I don’t even know what to say https://t.co/69HUZyApq7 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 8, 2018

My heart is so heavy after hearing about the death of Anthony Bourdain. He was amazing and his insight and humanity will be missed. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 8, 2018

Here is the thing...just one of the things that makes this so hard and confusing. I think everyone wanted to be Anthony Bourdain.

I did. We all did. — John Berman (@JohnBerman) June 8, 2018

One of the great privileges of my life was getting to meet Anthony Bourdain. He's been without question the single biggest influence on my entire career. He was really special and was one of those heroes that never let you down. pic.twitter.com/bqufm7Nz7g — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) June 8, 2018

Rest In Peace Anthony Bourdain. Thank you for showing us the world from our living rooms. You will be terribly missed 🖤. — American Authors (@aauthorsmusic) June 8, 2018

Now, Anthony Bourdain. How terribly sad!

Please, please, let us treat mental illness, depression and suicide as health issues, not defects of character. That stigma is part of what prevents people from getting help they need. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) June 8, 2018

I don't know much about cooking, but I liked watching Anthony Bourdain learn about different countries and cultures and people through their food. He seemed so curious and interested in everything that it made me interested too. RIP — Mathew Ingram (@mathewi) June 8, 2018

Much love to everyone. Just everyone. Thank you Anthony Bourdain for your curious, thoughtful and passionate life. — Allana Harkin (@AllanaHarkin) June 8, 2018

