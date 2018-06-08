MILLCREEK — One person was killed and several others injured Friday when a truck struck several people sitting outside a Starbucks, 4744 S. Highland Drive.

The crash pinned the driver and injured four other people. The driver and two others were critically injured and taken to hospitals.

"For some reason he jumped the curb and hit some people who were having coffee outside the Starbucks," said Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera.

Unified firefighters worked for some time to extricate the pinned driver. There were two children inside the truck with him who suffered minor injuries, Rivera said.

"There was one fatality that we know of," the sheriff added.

Rivera said she had no information to indicate that the crash was intentional. Investigators were trying to determine whether the driver had a medical incident.

The smashed silver truck could be seen resting on its side at the curb outside the coffee shop, surrounded by debris in the road. The base of a support pole outside the store also was torn away and crumbled.

The Starbucks is located inside the Cottonwood Square strip mall near the Millcreek-Holladay boundary. The incident occurred about 9:15 a.m.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.