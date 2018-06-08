SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for June 8.

Inpatient center key in fight against addiction

Valley Behavioral Health’s West Jordan facility celebrated its new inpatient addiction treatment center Thursday, which could be a key piece in fighting addiction across Utah, the Deseret News reported.

The new West Jordan facility has 75 treatment beds with another 24 on the way.

The center offers "a really needed program for our community at this time as we address the opiate epidemic," Becky Brown, senior director of new business expansion for Valley Behavioral Health, told the Deseret News

"We know this (kind of treatment) is one of the keys to breaking the chain of addiction," Brown said at Thursday's ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Mayor McAdams looks to pump brakes on new Olympia development

Mayor Ben McAdams has asked Salt Lake County leaders to put a new housing development on pause, the Deseret News reported.

On Tuesday, the Salt Lake County Council approved zoning for a new, 8,700-unit development west of Herriman that would be about the size of South Jordan’s Daybreak community.

Many leaders and residents in the area pushed back over density issues in the new development. McAdams sent a letter to the county’s municipal service district board, asking that group to slow its decision.

"Given the concerns I have heard from residents over the past two days, I respectfully request that you postpone your vote," McAdams wrote. "Postponing the vote could provide an opportunity to respond to residents' concerns by considering alternatives that may result in a plan that addresses not only the needs of residents represented by the (service district) but also the concerns expressed by residents in neighboring cities."

Suicide rates up across the U.S., but may not be because of mental health

A new report from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention released Thursday indicated that close to 45,000 Americans died from suicide in 2016, the Deseret News reported.

But less than half of those who died had been diagnosed with mental health disorders, the report said.

The CDC suicide rates climb for a number of reasons, like relationship problems, drug and alcohol use, and poor health.

"It's never just one thing," Michael Staley, suicide prevention research coordinator in Utah's State Medical Examiner's Office, told the Deseret News. "Anybody who reduces suicide or an explanation for our rate of suicide in any population to one or two things is sadly mistaken. I think that mentality is an impediment to us moving forward."

Anthony Bourdain is dead at 61

Celebrity travel host Anthony Bourdain died Friday at age 61. He reportedly killed himself in his hotel room, according to The New York Times.

Bourdain, who hosts the travel show “Parts Unknown” on CNN, was traveling in Strasbourg, France, for a recent episode.

He was found dead in his hotel room, CNN said in a statement.

CNN statement regarding the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain: pic.twitter.com/MR1S5fP16o — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) June 8, 2018

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague,” the network said.

