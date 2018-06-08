SALT LAKE CITY — An executive from the Salt Lake Bees greeted me in the press box before Thursday’s game, and we humorously chatted about my boss letting me hang out at Smith’s Ballpark for the afternoon.

“This is a good office,” he said. “It’s better at the ballpark.”

No offense to my co-workers in Sports, the Church News and Features sections who sit in my vicinity at the Triad Center, but he wasn’t lying.

I talked my boss into letting me work at this office today. pic.twitter.com/2QWfYlBzQz — Jody Genessy (@DJJazzyJody) June 7, 2018

The 5,329 fans who attended this day game — for all or part of it — would agree. That includes a young man sporting nice slacks, a white shirt, tie and dress shoes who arrived in the sixth inning and then got a little nervous after divulging where he worked. (Considering this reporter was also at the ballpark to avoid being in the office, his secret is safe with us.)

“I just thought I’d catch part of the game,” this baseball fan said, kind of nervously, about an inning after showing up on his lunch break. “If you don’t mind, I’ve got to get going. I apologize.”

At least the fan got to see a good portion of the Bees’ six-run seventh inning in their 8-3 win over the Round Rock Express.

Some other random observations from a fun day at the ballpark:

• The afternoon got off to a cute start when players from two little league teams were introduced and ran out to their positions on the diamond where they later met Bees players.

• Ouch! Round Rock right fielder Hunter Cole got sympathy from every guy in the crowd after a foul ball bounced up and hit him in a sensitive spot. To add insult to injury, Cole then got called out on strikes after grimacing in pain on the ground for a few minutes.

• Round Rock left fielder Willie Calhoun caught a routine fly ball just after missing a diving catch, and one fan let him hear about it as he headed to the dugout. “Yeah! Good catch! Hang in there, bud!”

• Perhaps the highlight of the game came in the fourth inning with the Produce Race. Nobody was going to catch the corn character as it rounded the outfield and raced toward home. Carrot, Banana and Grape all gave fine efforts, too. The best part, however, happened when Tomato tripped over the pitcher’s mound. He hopped right back up and raised his arms as the crowd laughed and cheered him onto the finish line.

• The same fan then asked which MLB team the Express are affiliated with. When yours truly couldn’t answer the question — turns out, it’s the Texas Rangers — the jovial man teasingly turned on me. “C’mon, Jody. You should know.” While admittedly my minor-league baseball affiliate knowledge is limited, I do know the Bees are the Triple-A club of the California Angels … or are they the Anaheim Angels … or the Los Angeles Angels?

• Bees right fielder Jabari Blash — one of the Blash Bros.? — made someone on the berm happy after he smashed his PCL-leading 16th home run over the fence with a blistering line drive shot.

• Gotta give whoever sports the Bumble outfit some credit. The temperature soared into the low-90s — and felt hotter than that on the concrete and plastic chairs — but the mascot kept entertaining fans throughout the afternoon in a furry uniform that had to have felt like a furnace.

• The “Seventh Inning Stretch” is always a fun tradition, but Bees fans belted out Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” with much more enthusiasm.

• Did you know there’s a 15-second pitch timer just behind the on-deck circle? Of course I do … now.

• Shortstop Nolan Fontana nearly had the offensive play of the game. He poked the ball into left center, and wanted to keep on trucking upon reaching third base after the centerfielder missed a diving attempt. Manager Keith Johnson, in the coach’s box at third base, spoiled the fun by keeping him from going home. People in the pressbox buzzed about how he hit two inside-the-park homers last season.

• I’m all for the puns — it’s the dad in me — so I liked the clever Chik-Fil-A sign on the “fowl” ball pole: “Eat Mor Fowl.”

• The afternoon — and this two hour and 36 minute game — ended nicely when a Bees player stopped on his way to the locker room and pointed to a little girl. When he finally got her attention, he lofted a used baseball to her, ensuring that one more person had a great day at the ballpark.