WEST JORDAN — A woman who reportedly broke into a home in West Jordan early Friday was shot and killed, police said.

A man inside the home near 6800 West and 7600 South heard the garage door opening about 5:30 a.m. He investigated and found a woman inside the house, West Jordan police said. The woman was shot and she died from her injuries.

Investigators are working to identify the woman.

Several other people were inside the home at the time of the shooting but no other injuries were reported.

Contributing: Peter Samore