WEST JORDAN — A 23-year-old woman who reportedly broke into a home in West Jordan early Friday was shot and killed by a man who lived there, police said.

Police identified the woman as Makayla Yeaman but have not said why she entered the house.

A 26-year-old man inside the home, 6846 W. 7605 South, heard the garage door opening and dogs barking about 5:30 a.m. and brought a gun to investigate.

Police don't know what type of exchange the two had before he shot her, said West Jordan police officer Scott List. The woman died from her injuries and investigators were working to identify her.

No other injuries were reported.

In addition to the man who shot her, three people were sleeping inside when they heard the garage door open — the man's 58-year-old mother, a 25-year-old woman and a young child, List said.

"We're not sure if there are other people that are involved with this," he said when asked if the woman acted alone. He did not know if the woman and the family knew each other.

The family had moved into the home sometime in the past year, said John Painter, president of the homeowner's association for the neighborhood, the Maples at Jordan Hills.

Painter said he looked out of his front window and saw police early Friday.

"It's pretty alarming if someone broke into your house in the middle of the night. It's dark and it'd be really difficult to analyze that threat level," he said.

Painter said the homeowner's group plans to consider steps to help prevent similar break-ins in the future.

"We'll be talking about a neighborhood crime watch in this community," he said, "and make sure that something like this never happens again."

Contributing: Peter Samore