SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell admitted the last two months have been “a whirlwind” for him. The interesting but wild stretch has included the Utah Jazz unexpectedly making the playoffs, winning a first-round series, falling in the Western Conference semifinals, him rehabbing an injury incurred in the postseason and visits to the EuroLeague Final Four in Serbia, a vacation in Greece, a camp in Connecticut and a jaunt to the NBA Finals as a celebrity guest.

“It’s been crazy,” Mitchell told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski in a podcast this week. “I went on my vacation, just went to relax.”

The toughest part, the Jazz rookie admitted during The Woj Pod, has been not playing basketball in the aftermath of his left foot injury from Game 5 in Houston.

“The injury and having to not play basketball for a month,” he said, “is probably the hardest thing I’ve done in a long time.”

Mitchell did surprise some players on a court in Greece, but he wasn’t able to play or participate in their dunk contest because he was wearing a boot for his injury.

In this captivating interview, Mitchell also fondly recalled staying up late tweeting with teammates until the wee hours of the morning after beating Oklahoma City to qualify for the second round.

“We all believed, but I don’t think we knew second round to be honest. That’s what took us all by surprise,” he said. “After OKC, I think that’s probably the only time during the season I was able to reflect on something. … I think Ricky, Joe and I went to sleep at 4 a.m. It was an amazing experience.”

Here are some more tidbits from that interview:

On being like a college team that got on a run:

“I guess you could say it was like a joyride. We just got hot and we never looked back. The biggest part was Rudy (Gobert) coming back. Rudy coming back solidified our defense on the backend, and we just played our hearts out. We played together as a unit. The biggest thing I’m happy with is we’re not done. This is not it. It’s not like, ‘Oh, we’ll be good this year and the next year we’ll be happy we made it last year.’ We want to do much more than we did this year.”

On Quin Snyder:

“He’s a player’s coach. He’s genuine. He’s wholesome, which is not easy to find. He’s selfless. Sometimes coaches are concerned about their job security and he’s worried about our security, which is the complete opposite.”

Mitchell said he’s very impressed by Snyder’s attention to details, something he admires even more having watched NBA Finals competitors Golden State and Cleveland practice.

“The attention to detail is so small. Even if we’re walking through even 3 inches off he’ll let us know and we’ll redo it. It drills in your head, ‘You’ve got to be in the right spot at the right time.’ If one person messes up we’re all messed up. That builds that relationship and that chemistry throughout the team.”

On leaving Louisville as a sophomore for the 2017 draft:

“To leave I had to be a lottery pick. It took a leap of faith. I bet on myself. I’ve never done that.”

On becoming a star: “You realize that there are no such things as off nights. It can’t happen. You hold yourself to a higher standard. I expected a lot more than anybody else expected of myself.”

Other topics included:

“I think if you’re a free agent that wants to actually win ballgames and actually get to the Finals and not just doing it for show, then we’re where you want to be.” - Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) on attracting stars to Utah



The Woj Pod: https://t.co/uFYHZH6HmC pic.twitter.com/Sgmk4IiPFV — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 7, 2018

ALL SPIDA, ALL THE TIME

Donovan Mitchell was a guest for a half-hour on ESPN’s First Take with Stephen A. Smith. Listen here:

A Denver columnist laments the Nuggets’ choice to trade Mitchell.

Mitchell gives The Land and His Land some love.

Very impressed with the energy here in Cleveland👀 still ain’t got nothing on Vivint but it’s very loud 😂😏 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) June 7, 2018

Spida alert!

Mitchell gives some love to his old teammate, Rodney Hood.

HOODIE🙏🏾😈 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) June 7, 2018

Great, one more reason journalists need to worry about their jobs …

When his playing career is over, Donovan Mitchell will have his pick of any job in the media. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) June 7, 2018

Mitchell chats with Stephen A. Smith before Game 3:

WEEKEND PLANNER

Friday, June 8

Tennis: French Open

Minors: Bees vs. New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Track: NCAA championships, at Eugene, Ore.

Prep sports: Utah rodeo finals, at Heber City

Saturday, June 9

Tennis: French Open

Belmont Stakes

MLS: RSL at L.A. Galaxy, 8:30 p.m.

Minors: Bees vs. New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.

Track: NCAA championships, at Eugene, Ore.

Prep sports: Utah rodeo finals, at Heber City

Sunday, June 10

Tennis: French Open

Minors: Bees vs. New Orleans, 1 p.m.