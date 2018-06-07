SANDY — The difference between the soccer movement 15 years ago and today is that when the U.S. Women’s National Team played Ireland in 2003 at Rice-Eccles Stadium, the Americans were still mostly selling the game. When they played China PR Thursday at Rio Tinto, they were selling that game.

In 2003, they were promoting a concept, namely that soccer could be a big American deal. Now they’re selling the competition for the sake of competition.

With that as the backdrop, the USWNT took out China PR, 1-0, in a Thursday friendly at Rio Tinto Stadium. The Americans dominated possession time and never looked in danger.

The weather was warm, as was the reception from the respectably sized crowd of 13,230.

It’s what they’ve come to expect when they play in Utah.

“I love playing here,” said forward Amy Rodriguez, who in her day job plays for the Utah Royals. “It seems like soccer is booming here. Everybody has a passion for it. People are excited for us to play here. It’s a great soccer environment. … I’m just excited to see what Salt Lake City has to offer in terms of the soccer world.”

If nothing else, it offers a bazillion kids in youth league uniforms.

Soccer in America delivered an early blast in 1999 when the U.S. beat China in the deciding match of the World Cup. By the early 21st century, kids were idolizing Mia Hamm and Brandi Chastain. But it hadn’t matured into what it now is. Back then it was a novelty; now it’s an institution.

Much of the rise can be credited to the USWNT being an international power for years. Interest is already building for the 2019 World Cup. Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Carli Lloyd are famous, a second-generation wave of talent and charisma.

“We’ve been ranked No. 1, or within the top three teams in the world, for as long as I’ve been on the team,” Rapinoe said. “So the pressure’s really always there.”

She called it “pressure in all the good ways.”

It certainly looks that way. The Americans are undefeated in the last 15 matches, 13 of them wins.

Thursday’s match was a warmup for Tournament of Nations, which is a warmup for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying, which is a warmup for the FIFA World Cup. Temperatures were in the high 80s. That was far different than an earlier encounter with high-country weather. In March 2010 at Rio Tinto, the Americans faced Mexico, winning 1-0. A storm slammed Sandy with ankle-deep snow, as temperatures fell to the 30s.

The Americans treated it like, well, a snow day, carving out angels in the turf.

That’s about all you need to know about the American team. It has had its controversies, but it knows how to appreciate the moment. Rapinoe was among those in the Great Freeze-out of 2010.

“Any extreme weather, for me, is a little bit miserable,” she said. “I live in San Diego almost all the time anyway, but … it was just one of those distinctly memorable games.”

Soccer and Utah have been, well, warming for a long time. Thursday was the fifth USWNT match played at Rio Tinto, the sixth played in Utah, and the U.S. has yet to either lose or draw.

“Fan support has been really good every time we’ve come here,” Rapinoe said, calling the arrival of the Utah Royals “a perfect fit.”

Thursday there was nary a snowflake to be found.

It wasn’t a sellout crowd; the game wasn’t included in the Royals or RSL season ticket packages. But an hour before the match, there were lines of 40-50 people waiting to buy gear at the U.S. Soccer team store — far longer than those at the food stations.

So, OK, soccer is more popular than churros.

The Americans controlled possession the first half, but had nothing to show for it. But in the 57th minute, Morgan scored on a header via what coach Jill Ellis termed “a world class” Rapinoe assist.

In the end, it was the kind of day that folded seamlessly into the narrative. Lots of kids, great weather and high-level international soccer. Three players — Rodriguez, Becky Sauerbrunn and Abby Smith — play for the Royals in their other jobs, with Sauerbrunn starting and Rodriguez entering in the 76th minute against China.

“Fantastic,” Ellis said, describing Utah as a venue. “I mean, I was delighted when they picked up the franchise here, and you can already tell by the support it’s a soccer-loving town.”

After the match, she hadn’t changed her mind.

“We love coming here.”

And that’s no snow job.