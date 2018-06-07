GARLAND, Box Elder County — Two juveniles were taken into custody Thursday night after starting a fire at a middle school, police said.

The juveniles started the fire at Bear River Middle School, 300 E. 1500 South, about 8 p.m., Garland police said in a tweet.

The two juveniles were playing with fire when they caught two bushes near the school on fire, Garland Fire Chief Chad Soffe said.

Investigators believe the incident was an accident, but charges are expected to be screened, Soffe added.

No other information about the fire's damage or those involved was immediately released.

— Ashley Imlay, Lindsay Aerts