SALT LAKE CITY — Utah officers and federal immigration agents descended on Salt Lake City International Airport Thursday, in part to investigate a business accused of exploiting its employees.

They gave few details on the operation.

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes said state investigators interviewed possible witnesses at the airport as part of a pending criminal case. Their inquiry follows allegations that the company has exploited and trafficked workers, put the employees' lives in danger and engaged in illegal business practices, he said.

"Our focus is on the leadership of the business, not the workers," Reyes said. He declined to give a number of possible victims and suspects his office has identified, or provide the name of the company, saying the federal case was sealed.

The joint venture that is building part of the new Salt Lake airport, HDJV, has identified the business under investigation as a subcontractor on the project.

"HDJV and the Salt Lake Department of Airports are cooperating with authorities as needed," the company said in a statement.

Airport spokeswoman Nancy Volmer said the operation is not expected to delay construction on the expansion, the first phase of which is set to open in 2020.

Reyes said his office received complaints about the business dating back more than six months, Reyes said. It joined its criminal case with an existing federal investigation some time after that.

His investigators did not arrest anyone at the Salt Lake City International Airport Thursday, he said. A victim advocate also was present for the witness interviews.

The goal of the federal involvement wasn't clear.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said only that Homeland Security and immigration agents "are conducting an enforcement action in this area." Spokesman Carl Rusnok would not release further details.

Reyes said his office was cooperating with the federal agencies but its own investigation was homing in on potential violations of state law.

He believes Utahns living in the state without legal documentation are a "hyper-vulnerable population" that may not come forward as victims of crimes for fear it will expose their immigration status, he said. His office, in the course of its own investigations, does not focus on whether someone is undocumented.