PROVO — Park City professional Steele DeWald fired a 9-under-par 63 to take the first-round lead at the 54-hole Provo Open Thursday at East Bay Golf Course.

Two shots back at 65 are former BYU golfer Justin Keiley and University of Utah senior Kyler Dunkle. Two former BYU golfers making their professional debuts, Patrick Fishburn and C.J. Lee, both shot 66, along with professional Braxton Miller.

DeWald, who played collegiately at Arizona State, didn’t have any bogeys on the day as he shot a 6-under-par 30 on the front nine and added a 33 on the back. He took advantage of the par-5s with four birdies on the five par-5 holes.

Three golfers, professionals Mark Owen and Milo Lines and amateur Derek Penman, each shot 67s, while 11 golfers came in at 68. Defending champion Chris Moody is one of 12 golfers at 69.

Jimmy Blair leads the senior professionals at 70, while Patrick Murphy leads the senior amateurs at 71.