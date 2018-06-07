SALT LAKE CITY — In the wake of the "Me Too" movement and downfall of several high-profile celebrities and political leaders, companies are more aware of the pitfalls of cultures that accommodate harassment in the workplace, an employment analyst says.

Benjamin Hase, managing attorney for Employers Council, said employers can take various steps to reject harassment culturally rather than just addressing it as it occurs on a case-by-case basis.

"Some (employers) are inclined to react to the "Me Too" movement and wonder if that is going on inside their workplace without them actually knowing about it," he said. "They are trying to be proactive and make those changes to reject harassment."

"Others have to be convinced of it more," he added.

Hase joined several other analysts meeting with business leaders and law professionals at the Employers Council’s annual Employment Law Update conference Thursday at the Sheraton Salt Lake City Hotel. The event covered the most significant employment law developments of the year and offered practical advice to help employers manage critical workplace issues, he said.

Employers Council is an employer association that serves as a resource for business owners and operators in the region, providing expertise in employment law, human resources, training and survey data.

While some employers have yet to accept the perceived pervasiveness of harassment cultures in the workplace, most are taking the steps necessary to make their environments less threatening and more accepting, he said.

He noted that smaller companies like staffing agencies or contractors face problems that are tougher to address when "your employees are in another employer's space."

In any case, employers must make the decision to implement strong policies and then use them in the most effective ways to eliminate ongoing harassment behavior within their workspace.

"In the long term, (doing little) tends to lead to legal risks that are far more expensive," Hase said. "(Then there is) bad publicity, lawsuits, legal defense fees, (with) big cases costing upward of $250,000 to litigate."

One of the potential remedies to less-than-desirable work environments would be to cultivate kindness within the workplace, explained Bridget Morris, consultant in the Organizational Development and Learning Group at Employers Council. She said creating a less stressful workplace can lead to increased productivity as well as other positive residual effects.

"Employees who are more engaged at work and feel more supported are going to 'go above and beyond,'" she said. "You're going to find less absenteeism if you're in a culture of kindness, and it doesn't cost any money (to instill)."

Creating compassion, and having empathy can also be uplifting to employees who then are more inclined to perform at their highest level on the job, she said.

"Empathy is the No. 1 way for people to feel acknowledged," Morris said. "It goes a long way as an employer to show people that you care."